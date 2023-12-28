Meet Boss lady tribe of Tollywood: Upasana Konidela, Namrata Shirodkar, Allu Sneha Reddy

Upasana Konidela, Namrata Shirodkar and Allu Sneha Reddy are perhaps the most famous ladies in the Telugu film industry. The three of them are known to be the best of friends, opting to spend time with each other whenever possible.

The trio, who could be dubbed as the Boss Lady Tribe of Tollywood, have been spotted at several public gatherings, social events and parties together. In fact, they even met during the recent Christmas Party. As they quite often do, the ladies took to their social media to share pictures from the event.

Check out the post shared by Upasana Konidela below:

Namrata Shirodkar had taken to her social media to share pictures from another Christmas party which was hosted by Sabina Xavier. The actress and model wrote in the caption: “Yule find me at the party!! Great food, good music, and some lovely people.” She also thanked the host for the evening, and wished everyone on the occasion.

Check out her post below

Upasana Konidela had also shared an image with herself and Sneha Reddy, along with their better halves Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. As expected, the picture went viral as well. The couples continued their tradition of celebrating Christmas with their friends and family, at a party which was attended by some of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry.

Advertisement

Check out the photo below:

Christmas is not the only occasion that the ladies spent together. Allu Sneha Reddy and Upasana were also seen spending quality time during Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding in Tuscany, and during the pre-wedding party that Allu Arjun and Sneha had hosted for them.

Check out the pictures below:

Similar to their wives, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu share a close bond as well. The trio, arguably the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, are best of friends, cherishing the little time they get to spend with each other amidst their busy schedules.

The unity displayed among the leading actors and their spouses in the Telugu film industry serves as undeniable evidence of the industry's strong camaraderie, particularly when compared to other film industries in the country. Beyond their professional commitments, these stars genuinely cherish their friendships and connections, often making time to spend together whenever possible.

ALSO READ: Photo of the day: Ram Charan cradles daughter Klin Kaara in his arms, wife Upasana cherishes the moment