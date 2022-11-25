Meet Cute Review: Moving final episode stands out in this light-hearted, patchy anthology

Director: Deepthi Ganta

Run-Time: Approximately 150 minutes

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Language: Telugu

Is there something common between the five episodes of 'Meet Cute'? One might discover a handful of themes, but an unintended (?) feature doesn't escape our attention. In each of the five stories, the men are irresistibly adorable. Their supernatural sweetness comes in the way of the viewer experiencing the show with high expectations.

A heart-tugging, surreal story

The last episode, titled 'Ex-Girl Friend', stands out for its nuanced portrayal of a character's inner turmoil manifesting itself as social awkwardness. On a breezy night, sitting on a beach, two women (Sunainaa and Sanchitha Poonacha) talk about Ajay (Govind Padmasoorya) after a dinner date takes falls apart. The viewer's impression of Ajay undergoes a shift as the 30-minute-long episode plays out. The message of the need to embrace imperfections hits home. This segment also has a slice-of-life conversation between a father and his doting daughter.

A concerned, relatable mother

'In L(AW)OVE' is the second-best episode deepened by Rohini's natural reactions and body language. After Amani in the recent 'Oke Oka Jeevitham', she is one onscreen mother who is so non-sanitized. When she spots her son with a young woman (Aakanksha Singh) on a road, her instinct is to be upset that his doting son has a secret life. She is not angry but mildly disturbed at what she has to learn from a stranger at a veterinary clinic. "Relationships that make you feel lonely are more painful than loneliness itself", is a line that hits you hard.