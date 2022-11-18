Meet Cute Trailer Out: 5 heartwarming tales of strangers turning into friends

After taking over the silver screens with his powerful performances, Natural Star Nani is all set to make his debut on the OTT platform. The actor is presenting the exciting anthology, Meet Cute, which has been written and directed by Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta. The project deals with five stories of fated encounters. As the drama nears release on 25th November this year, the makers unveiled the enchanting trailer for Meet Cute on 18th November.

The trailer opens with the voice-over of Nani explaining the meaning of a Meet Cute, "When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have become a memory that will last a lifetime." This is followed by glimpses of some heartwarming urban love stories and a few heart-to-heart conversations. The common message provided by all these stories is that we only fight with those we love, and for what we love.