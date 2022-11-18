Meet Cute Trailer Out: 5 heartwarming tales of strangers turning into friends
The makers of the highly awaited anthology, Meet Cute have released the trailer of the film, check it out.
After taking over the silver screens with his powerful performances, Natural Star Nani is all set to make his debut on the OTT platform. The actor is presenting the exciting anthology, Meet Cute, which has been written and directed by Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta. The project deals with five stories of fated encounters. As the drama nears release on 25th November this year, the makers unveiled the enchanting trailer for Meet Cute on 18th November.
The trailer opens with the voice-over of Nani explaining the meaning of a Meet Cute, "When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have become a memory that will last a lifetime." This is followed by glimpses of some heartwarming urban love stories and a few heart-to-heart conversations. The common message provided by all these stories is that we only fight with those we love, and for what we love.
Check out the trailer below:
The venture incorporates stories of relationships between the young generation, while the elders act as a bridge. If the trailer is any hint, Meet Cute is going to be an emotional rollercoaster ride.
About Meet Cute
Bankrolled by Prashanthi Tipirneni under the banner of Wall Poster Cinema, Meet Cute features Sathyaraj, Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha, heaAshwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja in prominent roles, along with the rest. For the unversed, Deepthi Ganta is making her directorial debut with the drama.
Now, coming to the technical crew, cinematography for the anthology has been performed by Vasanth Kumar, and Garry BH has headed the editing department. While Avinash Kolla is on board as the production designer, Vijay Bulganin has scored the music for Meet Cute.
