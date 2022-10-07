Meet Kalidas Jayaram's girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar

Kalidas Jayaram recently made headlines for his link-up with model Tarini Kalingarayar. Now, the couple has finally confirmed their relationship through a social media post. The son of film actors Jayaram and Parvathy has finally stopped the rumors mills and has confirmed his relationship with Tarini Kalingarayar. He took to his Instagram account and posted a romantic photo with his girlfriend. and they look super happy together.Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar are currently holidaying in Dubai.Back in September, the model raised several eyebrows when she posted some family pictures with her beau and his parents from the Onam celebration on the photosharing app. These fam-jam photos were captioned, "To a great day...Ps- spot lil Messi in the first picture." Sitting across from father Jayaram, mother Parvathy, and sister Malavika, the actor can be seen putting one arm around his ladylove.

Today, we will try to familiarize ourselves with Kalidas Jayaram's girlfriend, Tarini Kalingarayar. A model Hailing from Chennai, Tarini Kalingarayar is a model by profession. For the unaware, her beau Kalidas Jayaram is also from Chennai.

Miss Universe runner up It might be exciting to know that she is the 3rd runner up for the Miss Universe India 2021.

A nature lover Tarini Kalingarayar grew up visiting the forests of the Nilgiri mountains in The Western Ghats. She is extremely passionate about nature and wildlife as well.

Studied filmmaking The model pursued her graduation in visual communication and has also studied filmmaking.

Brand endorsements She has been associated with many brands and has also been featured in an advertisement alongside Deepika Padukone.