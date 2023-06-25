Meet Mahesh Babu's new heroine, Meenakshii Chaudhary; All about the Guntur Kaaram actress

Pinkvilla exclusively reported Pooja Hegde is no longer a part of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu's film, Guntur Kaaram. After Pooja's exit, the audience will witness a significant shift in the female leads of Mahesh Babu starrer. The makers have got Meenakshii Chaudhary on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela in the film.

Guntur Kaaram is the talk of the town since its inception and now, Meenakshii's entry has left moviegoers curious to know more about the new entrant in the film. For the unversed, Meenakshii Chaudhary started her career as a model and became the first runner-up of Miss Grand International 2018, before becoming one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry.

Who is Meenakshii Chaudhary?

Meenakshii Chaudhary made her film debut with the Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu in 2021. She went on to play female leads in the Telugu mystery-thriller film HIT 2, which is a sequel to the 2020 film HIT: The First Case.

However, her official acting debut was with the web series titled Out of Love, an official adaptation of the BBC drama series Doctor Foster. Next, in 2020, she bagged a role opposite Sushanth Anumolu in a Telugu movie titled, Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu. When she met Sushanth first, Meenakshii had no idea he was an actor, born in an Akkineni-Daggubati family.

Chaudhary had enrolled in workshops and that's where she met the actor Sushanth Akkineni. A month after the workshop, she was called by Sushanth for a film script, which she accepted. She had stated, "In other words, it was my workshop that became my audition trials."

Going by Meenkashii's Instagram, she loves fashion and traveling, and every photo of hers speaks volumes about her personality. Her reel video with Adivi Sesh from the promotions of HIT 2 grabbed enough traction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Project K Breaking News: Kamal Haasan joins Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer