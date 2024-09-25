Meet music composer Mohan Sithara whose Malayalam lullaby is sung by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to put baby Raha to sleep

For most Malayalees, the song Unni Vaavavo is a staple lullaby that parents have sung for their newborns for years now. However, the song has surely found its recognition beyond Kerala, as Alia Bhatt recently revealed her daughter’s favorite lullaby is Unni Vaavavo, which even Ranbir Kapoor has learned to sing.

But do you know who created this enchanting lullaby which has now become the talk of the town? The song featured in the 1991 Malayalam movie Santhwanam, directed by Sibi Malayil, and it was composed by popular music composer Mohan Sithara. Let’s take a look at the musician!

Who is Mohan Sithara?

Mohan Sithara is a popular music composer in Malayalam cinema who hails from Thrissur, Kerala. The musician, who has been active in the film industry since 1986, is often lauded for his skills in crafting songs and tracks that mix Western, classical, and folk styles.

The 65-year-old composer's musical journey began as a violinist in various music troupes. His work with industry stalwarts like music composers M. G. Radhakrishnan, Shyam, and Perumbavoor G. Raveendranath, played a significant role in shaping his career.

Under Raveendranath's guidance, the musician was even a part of the orchestration for Mohanlal’s evergreen cult-classic film, Thoovanathumbikal’s song. However, it was in 1986 that the musician became an independent music composer with the film Onnu Muthal Poojyam Vare.

Watch a song from Onnu Mutal Poojyam Vare

The Malayalam language drama flick written and directed by celebrated writer Reghunath Paleri in his directorial debut explored themes of loneliness faced by a widow woman and how her daughter seeks a father figure in her life. The film featured Asha Jayaram in the lead role, with Yash’s Toxic director Geetu Mohandas debuting as a child actor. Interestingly, the film also had Mohanlal in a special cameo role.

Furthermore, the music composer went on to reap success as a music composer with various films in his career. With various films in his roster, the music composer went to work on projects like Varshangal Poyathariyathe, Kudumbapuranam, and Maamalakalkkappurath.

In 1989, the music composer even crafted the tracks and scores for Kamal Haasan and Jayaram starrer Malayalam film Chanakyan, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. The thriller flick featured the tale of a technically skilled person called Johnson, who plots to assassinate the CM of Kerala.

Other than the leading actors, the film features actors like Urmila Matondkar, Thilakan, and Madhu in supporting roles. Interestingly, this film marks the final direct Malayalam movie Haasan had played a lead role in and also was the debut of Urmila in a leading role, before transitioning towards Bollywood.

Moving ahead in Mohan Sithara’s career, the music composer went on to feature himself over the years in various films like Mammootty’s Parampara, Mukha Chithram, Kaliveedu, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Swapnakkoodu, and many more.

More about the lullaby Unni Vaavavo

The song/lullaby Unni Vaavavo is from the Sibi Malayail-directed movie Santhwanam. The movie features actors Nedumudi Venu and Meena in the lead roles, with Suresh Gopi also playing a key role.

The song composed by Mohan Sithara is lyrically penned by popular artist Kaithapram and originally crooned by KS Chitra. In a recent report by OnManorama, the music composer was asked about his reaction to the lullaby being mentioned by Alia Bhatt during the promotion of Jigra.

Reacting to the same, the musician said, “Everything is God's blessing,” and is grateful that the song is being recognized beyond borders of languages and regions.

Check out the lullaby Unni Vaavavo here:

