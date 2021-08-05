'Meet' Nani's 'Cute' 6 male and 6 female lead actors

Natural Star Nani is presenting an exciting project titled 'Meet Cute' which is being produced by Prashanthi Tipirneni. It is expected to be a content-driven cutest anthology ever. Billed to be the cutest anthology with five stories and five meets, Satyaraj plays a crucial role and it will have six male leads and six female leads from different languages.

Nani took to Twitter and announced the 12 lead actors from his upcoming project. Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha are the female lead, while Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya and Raja are finalized as the male lead of the anthology. The film was launched in June and the team is currently shooting in Hyderabad.

Introducing the team of 12, Nani wrote, "5 Stories...5 Meet’s...And a cutest anthology ever is on the way."

Take a look:

Starting From Awe to HIT, Wall Poster Cinema made a mark for itself in audiences. 'Meet Cute' is going to be a content-driven anthology. The makers have introduced another debutante Deepthi Ghanta as director.

Vasanth Kumar handles the cinematography, while Vijay Bulganin is the music director. Avinash Kolla and Garry BH will handle the art and editing departments respectively.

