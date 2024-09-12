Meet Padma Shri recipient actor who changed his name, featured in over 500 films and has a book dedicated to his iconic dialogues

He is a renowned veteran actor who has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry. However, before he stepped into showbiz, he used to work as a physical education instructor. Eventually, after a few years, he got his first break in the film industry and rose to fame during the mid-70s. Not only him, but his kids are also popular actors today. Yes, you guessed his name right, he is none other than Mohan Babu.

A look into Mohan Babu's early life

Mohan Babu's real name is Manchu Bhaktavatsalam Naidu and he comes from a modest family. His father worked as a school headmaster and his mother Lakshmamma was a homemaker. After completing his graduation, Mohan Babu briefly worked as a physical education instructor before venturing into showbiz. Initially, he worked as an assistant director, but later he began to receive some great opportunities, adding to his fame.

The actor is married to Nirmala Devi and has three children - Lakshmi Manchu, Vishnu Manchu, and Manoj Manchu - all of whom are actors.

Mohan Babu's breakthrough role

Mohan Babu got his first break in the film industry with Swargam Narakam, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. The movie was released back in 1975 and was a blockbuster hit. It was after this film that he decided to change his name to Mohan Babu.

After appearing in several hit films as a comedy villain, Mohan Babu began to star as the leading actor in hit films like Khaidi Kalidasu, Ketugadu, Gruha Pravesam, and more.

Over his career spanning 50 years, Mohan Babu has featured in more than 500 films. Moreover, he has produced over 30 movies including Prathigna.

Mohan Babu's achievements

Mohan Babu has achieved significant recognition in the Indian film industry. In 2007, the actor was honored with the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of cinema. Mohan Babu was also awarded with an honorary doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley.

Apart from cinema, Mohan Babu is also known for his philanthropic efforts. He founded the Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Trust, which operates several educational institutions aimed at providing quality education to underprivileged children.

Mohan Babu and his iconic dialogue book

Mohan Babu's dialogue book, titled The Dialogue Book, was launched in 2016 to commemorate his 40 years in the film industry. This compilation features some of his most iconic dialogues from his filmography.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohan Babu will reportedly feature in the Kannappa alongside his son Vishnu Manchu, who is playing the main lead.

