Meet pan-Indian actor who debuted as a child artist and is related to Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati

This superstar is a talented actor, exceptional performer, film producer, and style icon. He debuted as a lead actor in 1986 with Kaliyuga Pandavulu and has been ruling the Industry for 38 years now.

This superstar has four beautiful children and is also related to Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati, two prominent actors in the Indian film fraternity. We are talking about Venkatesh Daggubati.

Who is Venkatesh Daggubati?

Venkatesh Daggubati fondly called Victory Venkatesh was born into a Telugu family on December 13, 1960. He was born to his father film producer D. Ramanaidu and his mother Rajeshwari in Madras (present-day Chennai), India.

The actor has an elder brother named Suresh Babu and a younger sister named Lakshmi. Venkatesh’s brother runs a film production house by the name Suresh Productions. Talking about his educational qualifications, he completed his initial schooling at Don Bosco, Egmore in Chennai.

Later, Venkatesh acquired his graduation degree in commerce from Loyola College, Chennai. The actor then shifted to the USA for his MBA from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Once, Venkatesh was back in India after his education, initially, he wanted to get into film production but instead became an actor.

Today, with more than three decades in Indian cinema, Venkatesh has emerged as a popular face for the cinephiles who have worked predominately in South Industry and some Hindi films as well.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s filmography

Although the Dharma Chakram actor marked his beginning as a lead actor in 1986 with Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao’s directorial, he had appeared as a child artist in with 1971 film Prema Nagar. Coming back to Kaliyuga Pandavulu, Venkatesh starred alongside Khushbu Sundar who also debuted through this project.

Later, the actor’s breakthrough came in 1996 with Dharma Chakram. Venkatesh played an honest lawyer in the film which was well-received by the audience and critics. The same year, he was featured in E. V. V. Satyanarayana-directed Intlo Illalu Vantintlo Priyuralu.

Through the blockbuster comedy-drama, Venkatesh proved his worth as a newcomer in the Industry with his portrayal of a husband struggling between two wives. After that, he appeared in Ganesh (1998) followed by Preminchukundam Raa, a romantic action film the same year.

After this, Venkatesh went on to deliver several superhit films and made himself a top actor in the industry. He has also starred in Hindi films such as Anari (1993), Taqdeerwala (1995), and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023).

It is pertinent to mention that the actor is related to Naga Chaitanya and Rana Daggubati. Venkatesh is uncle to the pan-Indian actors. Interestingly, in 2019, he worked with his nephew Naga Chaitanya in Venky Mama. The film emerged as a box office hit, grossing more than ₹72 crore worldwide. The actor has also worked with his other nephew Rana in the blockbuster series Rana Naidu.

Venkatesh's notable works include Nuvvu Naaku Nachav, Malliswari, Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Tulasi, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bodyguard, Gopala Gopala, Masala, F2: Fun and Frustration, Drushyam, and Venky Mama among others.

Venkatesh Daggubati’s personal live

Venkatesh Daggubati married Neeraja in 1985 and the adorable couple is blessed with four children—three daughters and one son. The actor's eldest daughter, Aashritha, married Vinayak Reddy, the grandson of R. Surender Reddy, the chairman of Hyderabad Race Club.

Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Venkatesh was last seen in his 75th film Saindhav directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film, set in the dystopian port city of Chandra Prastha follows the story of Saindhav Koneru who has a dark past and lives as a single parent with his daughter. His peaceful life is disrupted when his daughter becomes sick, forcing him to confront his past.

Up next, he will be back with Rana Naidu 2. He recently began filming for the series as confirmed by the makers. Produced by Sunder Aaron and Locomotive Global, the series is directed by Karan Anshuman, Suparn S Varma, and Abhay Chopra. The first installment received worldwide appreciation with Indian and international audiences hooked to the characters.

