Meet pan-Indian actor who has worked with Mohanlal, Shah Rukh Khan, is National Film Award recipient and was trolled for interfaith marriage

She is an actor, performer, and style icon. This pan-Indian has worked with A-lister actors like Mohanlal, Shah Ruk Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, and Karthi, among others. This actress has worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada films, with a few stints in Hindi as well. She even won the National Film Award. She started her modeling career at a very young age, during her school days. Well, we are talking about none other than Priya Mani Raj.

Who is Priya Mani Raj?

Priya Mani Raj, or Priyamani, was born on June 4, 1984, in Bangalore, Karnataka. The actress belongs to the Palakkad Iyer family. Priya Mani's father, Vasudevan Mani Iyer, owns a plantation business, and her mother, Lathamani Iyer, worked at a bank and is a former national-level badminton player.

Priya Mani Raj acquired her initial education from Sri Aurobindo Memorial School in Bengaluru. During her school days, the actress started modeling for a saree brand. Apart from studies, Priyamani was very active in extracurricular activities, including sports. It is pertinent to mention that the actress is the granddaughter of Carnatic vocalist Kamala Kailas and the cousin sister of Vidya Balan.

After completing her schooling, Priyamani became more active in the modeling world. She appeared in several print advertisements. The pan-Indian actress also has a degree in Bachelor of Arts in psychology through correspondence.

When Priya Mani Raj was in her 12th grade, she was approached by Director Fazil, but she rejected the offer because of board exams. Eventually, she debuted in the film industry with a Telugu film in 2003.

Priya Mani Raj’s filmography

Interestingly, although the actress signed the Tamil film Kangalal Kaidhu Sei, her Telugu movie Evare Atagaadu was released first. Kangalal Kaidhu Sei is a 2004 romantic thriller film directed by Bharathiraja. It features Vaseegaran and marks Priyamani's debut in Tamil cinema. The film focuses on a young, wealthy kleptomaniac's quest to find love in a young woman tasked with retrieving a stolen diamond from him.

Evare Atagaadu was released in 2003 and was directed by P. Bhanu Shankar. The film marked the debut project for Priyamani and Vallabha, the son of Telugu film producer K. S. Rama Rao. Following this, the actress stepped into the Malayalam industry with Sathyam.

However, her breakthrough came with 2007's Paruthiveeran, directed by Ameer, in which she co-starred with debutant Karthi. The film won critical acclaim and became a surprise blockbuster at the box office. It was Paruthiveeran who won Priyamani the prestigious National Film Award. The same year, the actress delivered another commercially successful film in Telugu, Yamadonga. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Priyamani was featured alongside Jr. NTR.

Her performance in the Malayalam film Thirakkatha once again gained her critical acclaim and widespread appreciation. Priya Mani Raj essayed a role based on the turbulent real-life story of late film actress Srividya.

Subsequently, the actress was signed by Mani Ratnam for his bilingual film, titled Raavanan and Raavan in Tamil and Hindi, respectively. Impressed by her National Film Award-winning performance, Ram Gopal Varma signed her for his bilingual film, Rakht Charitra.

It is worth mentioning that Priyamani has worked with legendary actor Mohanlal in the 2023 film Neru. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the courtroom drama revolves around a blind girl who becomes a victim of a horrific crime committed by a stranger.

Neru delivers the on-point investigation that later takes a turn after Mohanlal enters as a lawyer and tries every possible way to rope in the culprit and seek justice for the sake of humanity. Priyamani’s other notable work in her career is her work alongside Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Priyamani essayed the role of Lakshmi, a member of SRK's all-girl squad. Her versatile, exceptional performance undoubtedly enhanced the depth of the film.

Priya Mani Raj’s personal life

Priyamani exchanged wedding vows with Mustafa Raj, an event organizer, in a private ceremony on August 23, 2017. However, the actress once spoke about dealing with extreme backlash after her marriage.

In an interview with Galatta India, she opened up about how she and her family dealt with the trolls. She said, “It did upset me, but at that time I wasn't in Mumbai; I was in Bangalore with my husband. We took care of everything and didn't let it hinder my parents also. We just asked them to not bother much because it's us at the end of the day. Their blessings and prayers have taken us long way.”

Both Priyamani and her husband proved that true love can withstand all odds. We wish Priya Mani Raj all the best for all her future endeavors in her personal and professional lives.

