Meet pan-Indian actor who is best known for his negative characters and got married again at 57

Meet the famous actor and now an established food vlogger who was scrutinized for his second marriage at the age of 57. He has worked in several blockbuster films and is highly regarded for his negative roles. Yes, we are talking about Ashish Vidyarthi.

Who is Ashish Vidyarthi?

His personal life is equally interesting. He was born on June 19, 1965, in Delhi to his father, Govind Vidyarthi, and his mother, Reba Vidyarthi. His father was a Malayali expert in cataloging and archiving the vanishing Performing Arts of India, while his mother was a Bengali Kathak dancer. Vidyarthi's upbringing in a culturally rich environment has significantly influenced his career. He studied at Mehta Vidyalaya, part of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, and later, he attended Hindu College in Delhi, graduating with a Bachelor's degree in history.

Coming back to Ashish Vidyarthi, today he is a popular face in Indian cinema and is best known for some of his best negative roles, especially in South Industries. The actor has worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Odia, Marathi and Bengali films. He also received the honorable National Film Award for his exceptional role in Drohkaal.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s filmography

Vidyarthi moved to Mumbai and debuted in the film industry with the Kannada film Anand in 1986. He was seen in a supporting role. In 1991, Vidyarthi starred in another Kannada movie named Hijack. His performance started getting noticed in his next film, Sardar, in 1992. The actor played the role of V.P. Menon in the movie based on the life of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The following year, Vidyarthi marked his debut in the Hindi film industry in Droh Kaal. The movie turned so much in his favor that it earned him a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor. Ashish also appeared in Naajayaz (1995) with Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, and Juhi Chawla, where his role was appreciated.

His versatility and talent were soon noticed by mainstream filmmakers, leading to roles in classic films like 1942: A Love Story (1994), Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996), Mrityudaata (1997), Soldier (1998), Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999), Vaastav: The Reality (1999) and Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000), Refugee (2000), LOC: Kargil (2003), Barfi! (2012), Begum Jaan (2017), and many more. In the South Indian film industry, he is best known for his roles in Ezhumalai, Bagavathi, Thamizh, Thamizhan, Pape Naa Pranam, AK-47, Vande Matharam, Law & Order, Nandhi, and Ramachandra, among others.

Besides acting, Vidyarthi has also made India proud by acting in the Hollywood film Nightfall. It is worth mentioning that Gwyneth Gibby directed this film, which was an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's short tale of the same name. Apart from acting, Vidyarthi has lent his voice to the role of Scar in the Hindi version of The Lion King (2019).

It's not just his professional life that's interesting. Ashish also has a YouTube channel called Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs, where he shares his daily life with his audience. He's a complete foodie, and this is quite evident as he shares a lot of food vlogs on his channel. With more than 2 Million followers on YouTube, Ashish Vidyarthi is not just a versatile actor but also a relatable public figure.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s relationships

The actor was previously married to actress and singer Piloo, alias Rajoshi, who is also the daughter of Actor Shakuntala Barua. The former couple separated in 2022, and Ashish and Piloo are now co-parenting their only child, Arth.

Following his marital split, Ashish tied the knot for the second time with his lady love, Rupali Barua, in May 2023. The couple opted for an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. However, after their wedding, the couple faced a barrage of negative comments online, mainly because Ashish was 57 when he married for the second time. Despite this, Ashish and Rupali stood firm, showing us love can withstand all odds.

Both Ashish and Rupali maintained their calm and supported each other during the hard times. They are a testament to the fact that love withstands all odds.

