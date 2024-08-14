Meet pan-Indian actor who once aspired to be dancer, worked with Rajinikanth, and suffers from Aphenphosmphobia

She is a talented actress who has worked with A-listers like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Nagarjuna. This actress is a well-known face across South Industries and Bollywood. Apart from being an exceptional actor, she is a trained classical dancer.

This superstar is blessed with an adorable daughter and often shares videos and pictures with the little munchkin on her social media. We are talking about Shriya Saran.

Who is Shriya Saran?

Shriya Saran Bhatnagar was born on September 11, 1982, in Haridwar to Pushpendra Saran Bhatnagar and Neeraja Saran Bhatnagar. The actor’s father worked for Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, and Shriya’s mother was a chemistry teacher at Delhi Public School.

Talking about her education, the actress did her initial schooling at DPS in Haridwar and then Delhi, where her mother was employed. Shriya has an elder brother named Abhiroop. Later, she enrolled in Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi for her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts in literature.

Apart from studies, Saran was always inclined to dance. She initially wanted to be a dancer. Shriya was first trained as a child by her mother in Kathak and Rajasthani folk dance and later trained in the Kathak style by Shovana Narayan.

Not many would know a fact about Shriya Saran that the pan-Indian actress has a rare Aphenphosmphobia and has a fear of being touched or groped in public. This was discussed in a report by as per a report in Bollywood Life. Hence, Shriya tries to avoid going to events that are crowded with people.

Shriya Saran’s filmography

During Shriya’s second year at LSR College, she was offered Renoo Nathan's music video following her dance teacher's recommendation. This video reached Ramoji Films, who then offered the actress the lead role of Neha in their film Ishtam. Interestingly, after Shriya accepted the offer, she signed 4 more films even before the release of Ishtam.

In 2002, the actor’s breakthrough came with Santosham, where she was seen with Nagarjuna and Prabhu Deva. Following that, Shriya made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, starring debutants Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza in leading roles. The same year, the actress went on to share the screen with Chiranjeevi and Jyotika in the Telugu movie Tagore.

Shriya Saran stepped into the Tamil Industry with Enakku 20 Unakku 18, with Tarun and Trisha Krishnan. In 2004, Saran acted in two Telugu and two Bollywood movies. Her most successful year was 2005 when she had ten 2005 releases, nine of which were Telugu films.

One of Shriya Saran’s notable works that year was Chatrapathi, in which she starred opposite Prabhas. In 2007, Shriya played the lead female role opposite Rajinikanth in S. Shankar's Sivaji: The Boss after Aishwarya Rai rejected the role due to busy schedules. Interestingly, this was the most expensive Indian film at that time.

Shriya impressed everyone with her exceptional acting in the film. During this phase, she made several special appearances in item numbers, including in the films Devadasu, Munna, and Tulasi.

The Enakku 20 Unakku 18 actress reached new heights when she appeared in Ashok Amritraj's The Other End of the Line. 2010 was her second busiest year after 2005 when she appeared in eight films across four languages. After this, what followed is what we can call history.

Shriya Saran’s notable works include Gopala Gopala, Drishyam 1 &2, Gautamiputra Satakarni, Pavitra, Chandra, Manam, and Awarapan, among others.

Shriya Saran’s social work

Saran has always been very open to social work. The actress once described herself as someone who has been used to sharing time and resources with the underprivileged since childhood. The actress is a brand ambassador for the Naandi Foundation and the Save A Child's Heart Foundation, which works for poor children and victims affected by natural calamities.

Shriya Saran’s personal life

Shriya Saran is happily married to her husband, Andrei Koscheev, after dating him for a while. The adorable couple is blessed with a daughter, Radha. Shriya exchanged wedding vows with Andrei in a low-key, intimate ceremony on 19 March 2018. Later, the Azhagiya Tamizh Magan actress spoke about her decision to have an intimate wedding and revealed that this decision was because she keeps her private life quiet.

