Meet Prabhas’ sisters as he strikes a pose with them in Punjabi avatar during Kalki 2898 AD song Bhairava Anthem shoot

As Prabhas dons his Punjabi attire from the Bhairava Anthem of Kalki 2898 AD, the rebel star gets clicked with his sisters on the set. Check it out!

Prabhas is all set to hit the big screens on June 27, 2024, with his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The makers of the movie dropped their first single titled Bhairava Anthem on June 17 featuring the Darling actor and Diljit Dosanjh.

In a recent picture that surfaced on the internet, we could see the actor striking a pose with his sisters while shooting for the Bhairava Anthem music video. The photo features the actor in a black colored traditional Punjabi outfit.

Check out the picture of Prabhas with his sisters in a traditional Punjabi outfit

The Bhairava Anthem which was released recently had Prabhas sharing the screen with Diljit Dosanjh for a stellar music video. The song composed by Santhosh Narayanan offered the same aesthetics as the film and presented a new look for the Baahubali actor.

Furthermore, the movie Kalki 2898 AD is set to hit the screens soon after being in the making for quite some time. The Nag Ashwin directorial is a dystopian sci-fi flick embedded with a plotline originating from Hindu mythology. The film’s trailer which was released a few days ago showcased Prabhas as Bhairava, a bounty hunter.

The movie takes place in the future city of Kasi which has become the last city in the world. The place is ruled by a totalitarian government under the tyrannical rule of a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. However, the despair of people is shown to come to an end when a new light of hope is given in the form of an unborn child.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The film starring Prabhas is said to be based on Hindu mythology and the prophesied end of time with the appearance of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki. The movie also has an ensemble cast of actors like Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Shobana, and many more in key roles.

The film has also roped in Keerthy Suresh to voice the character of Bujji, Bhairava’s futuristic AI droid vehicle, along with many other actors playing cameo roles.

