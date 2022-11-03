Meet Ram Charan, Upasana's pampered pet Rhyme; Check out their cute video as they get clicked at airport

Their furry friend Rhyme also accompanied them during the trip and was seen being carried by the Acharya actor as the three left the airport.

Ram Charan and his better half, Upasana Konidela have been living out of a suitcase for some time now. They have been travelling a lot lately. The couple was earlier in Japan to promote Ram Charan's period action drama, RRR. Later, they went to Africa for some downtime and to enjoy the wildlife of the land. After a refreshing trip, the couple is back in their hometown. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were captured by the shutterbugs at the Hyderabad airport today.

RC16 shelved

Ram Charan was also in the headlines when his upcoming film with Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri was shelved. The speculations about the project being put off were rife for some time. Recently, the actor's PR confirmed the news with a tweet that read, "Our MegaPowerStar @AlwaysRamCharan garu's next project #RC16 vth Gowtam is not happening as previously announced, hope & wish it to happen at later point of time! Ram Charan garu's new project announcement vl b Unveiling officially very soon, whatever the combo is, it vl be lit." Before the film was shelved, it was believed that Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna was being considered the leading lady of the movie.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, up next, Ram Charan is working on director S Shankar’s film, named RC 15 for now. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani has been roped in as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Aside from these two, SJ Suryah will also be playing a pivotal role in the movie, along with Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra in supporting roles, along with others. The shooting for this untitled drama is presently progressing at a brisk pace.

