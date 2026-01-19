Meet the actor who debuted in horror comedy film, later acted alongside Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Nayanthara

Indian cinema has often been fortunate to discover well-refined actors who leave a lasting impression on audiences through their performances. Among them is an actor from Kerala who made his debut with a small role in a horror-comedy film and later went on to act alongside actresses like Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in Hindi cinema.

Yes, we are talking about actor Roshan Mathew, who is all set to hit the big screens soon with the wrestling film Chatha Pacha.

Who is Roshan Mathew?

Roshan Mathew is an Indian actor hailing from Changanassery in Kottayam, Kerala. The 33-year-old began his acting journey in theatre after being spotted by a Chennai-based theatre company that visited his college in Chennai.

Over the years, he was part of several theatre productions, gradually making a name for himself in the craft. After moving to Mumbai in 2014, Roshan performed in The Drama School Mumbai’s adaptation of Eugene Schwartz’s The Dragon in 2016. During this period, he also appeared in Rajit Kapoor’s adaptation of The Glass Menagerie. Later, he directed an original play in Kochi titled A Very Normal Family, collaborating with a new group of artists based in the city.

Following his early strides in theatre, Roshan Mathew made his cinematic debut with a minor role in the horror-comedy film Adi Kapyare Kootamani. The Dhyan Sreenivasan-starrer featured Roshan in a small role that left a strong impact despite limited screen time.

While the 2015 film saw him in a supporting role, the following year he appeared alongside Mammootty and Nayanthara in AK Sajan’s directorial Puthiya Niyamam. That same year, he made his debut as a lead actor with the film Aanandam.

Over the years, Roshan continued to appear in several Malayalam films, including Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Koode, Moothon alongside Nivin Pauly, Kappela, and many others.

In 2020, Roshan made his Hindi cinema debut with Choked, and later appeared in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings. His performance earned critical attention and left a strong impression on the narrative.

Apart from making his Tamil debut in Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra, the actor also appeared alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Ulajh.

Roshan Mathew’s next film

Roshan Mathew will soon appear in the WWE-inspired wrestling film Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, slated for release on January 22, 2026. The upcoming film will feature Arjun Ashokan as the co-lead, with Mammootty expected to make a cameo appearance.

