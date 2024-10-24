Meet the actor who is a starkid, has made a name as a singer, got embroiled in a drink and drive case and dated a British-Indian actress

This Indian actor has been a part of South cinema for a long time now and has grabbed considerable attention courtesy of his handsome looks and versatile performances. While his filmography has been quite less as of now, the starkid has also made a name for himself as a singer and lyricist. Besides his professional front, the actor also grabbed the spotlight back in 2018 after he got embroiled in a nasty drink and drive case. Yes, we are talking about Dhruv Vikram.

Who is Dhruv Vikram?

Born in September 1995, Dhruv Vikram is an actor, lyricist and singer who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry. He happens to be the son of renowned actor Chiyaan Vikram and his wife Shailaja. Moreover, he also hails from the family legacy of actors, where his grandfather Vinod Raj was also a notable name in Tamil films.

Raised in Chennai, Dhruv completed his schooling from the American International School in the city. Thereafter he pursued higher education, specializing in film studies and acting from the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York, followed by another course at the MetFilm School in London.

Dhruv Vikram’s film debut

Being the son of an eminent actor like Chiyaan Vikram, it was almost certain that Dhruv too would follow in the footsteps of his father in the same field of work. It was in 2008 when he got the first offer to debut in cinema in the film Pasanga. However, his father Vikram wasn’t very sure of the prospect and the starkid ended up dropping the offer.

In 2016, Dhruv directed his first-ever project, a short film titled Good Night Charlie, which was based on child abuse. It got released on YouTube.

Finally, in 2019, Dhruv made his feature film debut with Adithya Varma, a Telugu remake of the iconic film Arjun Reddy. Directed by Gireesaaya, Dhruv received critical appreciation for keeping up the essence of the original film with his performance.

However, what made his performance distinct was that he did put in his own style and enigma to the character, rather than making it appear just as a cheap mimicry of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Dhruv Vikram’s filmography

After his debut in 2019, Dhruv starred in only a handful of films, including Varmaa and Mahaan. The latter marks his first film collaboration with his father, Chiyaan Vikram, for whom it was his 60th film. He also composed a song named Missing Me for this film, which was released directly on the OTT platform Amazon Prime in February 2022.

Dhruv Vikram got embroiled in a drink and drive case

Apart from his otherwise non-controversial life, Dhruv Vikram grabbed headlines back in 2018 when he and his friends got booked for a drink and drive case in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The actor apparently rammed his car into some parked autorickshaws on the side of the road, leaving them brutally mangled. It also left one person seriously injured.

While clarifications issued by his father Chiyaan Vikram’s team mentioned that the star kid was not drunk, there was no test done by the police in this regard as well. Nonetheless, an FIR was booked under charges of IPC 279 (rash driving) and IPC 337 (endangering the lives of others). He and his friends were later released on bail.

Dhruv Vikram’s relationship with British-Indian actress Banita Sandhu

Dhruv Vikram met Welsh-born British-Indian actress Banita Sandhu on the sets of his debut film Adithya Varma, where the latter was roped in as the leading lady. While they seemed to be great co-stars initially, their frequent social media posts with one another gradually led people to believe that they might just be more than friends.

In fact, rumors were fuelled all the more when the two of them were spotted ringing in the New Year 2022 together in Dubai. Interestingly, despite all conjectures hinting otherwise, the two have always maintained that they are nothing more than great friends.

On the work front, Dhruv Vikram will be next seen in the film Bison, directed by Pa Ranjith.

