Meet the pan-Indian actor & filmmaker who is a cricket enthusiast and reconciled with his wife after divorce

A pan-Indian actor who has given several blockbuster hit films at the box office. This superstar started his career in 1997 and since then has been working across several Indian film industries. He is a charmer, an exceptional performer, a true family man, and a gym freak. We are talking about Kiccha Sudeep.

Who is Kiccha Sudeep?

Kiccha Sudeep is an Indian actor, producer, director, screenwriter, and television presenter who has primarily worked in the Kannada film industry. Apart from his notable works in the sandalwood industry, he has also worked across Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films.

Kiccha Sudeep was born as Sudeep Sanjeev on 2 September 1971 to his father Sanjeev Manjappa and mother Saroja in present-day Karnataka. The Veera Parampare actor acquired his bachelor's degree in Industrial and production engineering from Dayananda Sagar College of Engineering, Bangalore.

Kiccha Sudeep- A true cricket enthusiast!

Apart from studies, Kiccha Sudeep was always inclined to cricket. Yes, that’s right. The actor is extremely passionate about the sport. He has been the captain of the Karnataka Bulldozers cricket team which competes in the Celebrity Cricket League.

Kiccha Sudeep has represented his state’s Under-17 and Under-19 sides. He played cricket to earn money during his struggling phase.

Kichcha Sudeep’s filmography

It was 1997 when Sudeep began his film career with Thayavva. After that, he played a supporting role in Sunil Kumar Desai’s directorial Prathyartha. Sudeep’s breakthrough came in 2001 with the film Huchcha.

The Vikrant Rona actor made his debut in Hindi films in 2008 with Phoonk. Following that, Sudeep has given several blockbuster hit films across multiple languages.

However, his film Eega, alongside Nani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains unmatchable. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film revolves around a love triangle and revenge.

Kichcha Sudeep’s notable works include Kiccha, Swathi Muthu, My Autograph, No 73, Shanthi Nivasa, Mussanjemaatu, Ee Shathamaanada Veera Madakari, Just Maath Maathalli, Vishnuvardhana, Kempe Gowda, Maanikya, Ranna, Kotigobba 2, Rakta Charitra and the Hindi film Dabangg 3.

Kiccha Sudeep’s marriage, divorce, and reconciliation

22 years ago, on October 18, 2001, Kannada superstar Sudeep and Priya exchanged wedding vows. Despite challenging times in their relationship, the duo withstood all odds and emerged as a power couple. In 2015, Sudeep and Priya's marriage hit a rough patch, and the couple filed for divorce on mutual consent. As per reports, they lived separately for over four years before officially filing for divorce.

However, to keep their private life away from the limelight and prevent their relationship from hitting headlines, Priya and Sudeep were spotted together at events. Thus never letting anyone know about their problems.

In an interview with Bangalore Mirror, the actor said, “I do not know if everything will be alright. There will be misunderstandings in every relationship. If there are misunderstandings in friendship we stop talking to friends for some time. If there is a misunderstanding in marriage, it reaches this situation. I don't know if everything will be alright, I cannot be an astrologer to predict what can happen."

Moreover, Sudeep had even agreed not to challenge the custody of his daughter Sanvi to his wife. But destiny had a different plan. Fortunately, things slowly worked out between the Kannada couple.

Though they had filed for divorce, the duo never turned up for court proceedings. Years after filing for divorce, they decided to give their relationship another chance. They decided to reconcile for the sake of their beloved daughter, Sanvi.

Upcoming projects of Kiccha Sudeep

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiccha Sudeep has several exciting projects in his pipeline. The first one is his most-awaited film Billa Ranga Baashaa. The film is directed and written by Vikrant Rona fame director Anup Bhandari. As per speculations, the story of Billa Ranga Baashaa is set in 2209 A.D.

Kiccha has undergone major physical changes for the film and a convincing portrayal of his character in the film. Apart from that, the Eega actor will also be seen in Vijay Karthikeyaa’s directorial next Max.

The upcoming action flick is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under V Creations. Max stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Sunil, and Pramod Shetty in crucial roles.

Moreover, Kiccha Sudeep has a movie with Cheran, in which KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead. As per the rumors, the actor would be teaming up with KRG Studios for a project, which might mark his return to direction.

