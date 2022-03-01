Meet the ultimate foe of 'The Warrior' Ram Pothineni; First look out

Ram Pothineni will be seen as a cop in N Lingusamy’s directorial, ‘The Warrior’. Besides him, Aadhi Pinisetty will also play the crucial character of ‘Guru’ in the film. Sharing the Mahashivratri special poster from the action drama, the makers wrote “Meet our Mighty “Guru” from #TheWarriorr”. The latest poster features Aadhi Pinisetty in an all-intense look, donning a black kurta and unkempt beard. The actor will be seen playing an antagonist in the movie.

Directed by filmmaker N Lingusamy, the project was initially titled, ‘RAPO19’. Earlier, the makers shared the character poster for Ram Pothineni that showed him as a gun-clad police officer with a tough look. He was seen surrounded by cops. The star will be playing a police officer for the first time in his career. A new schedule for ‘The Warrior’ is presently underway.

The cop drama will have Uppena fame Krithi Shetty as the female lead and Akshara Gowda, Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley will play important parts in Ram Pothineni’s next.

Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under Srinivasaa Silver Screens banner, while Pavan Kumar is presenting it. Devi Sri Prasad has scored the background music for it.

Ram Pothineni has also announced his next with director Boyapati Sreenu. The pan-India project will be backed by Srinivasaa Chhitturi. A formal announcement for the same was made in February. Further details about the film are expected to be announced soon.

