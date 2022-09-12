Mega 154: Chiranjeevi and team pay homage to Krishnam Raju on sets as they commence shoot

Chiranjeevi has a pipeline of movies, one such forthcoming project is Mega 154, directed by Bobby. As the megastar commenced shoot, he along with his team paid tribute to late veteran actor and Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju, who passed away on Sunday. He took to his Instagram and shared a few pics with his team as they offered prayers to the late actor. Sharing the pics on his Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Paying tributes to #RebelStar Sri.Krishnam Raju garu along with Team #Mega154. May his soul rest in peace!" The megastar is seen folding hands and praying in front of Krishnam Raju's photo on sets along with his team.

As soon as Chiranjeevi got to know about Krishnam Raju's demise, he came to Hyderabad from his family vacation. He visited Krishnam Raju's residence and paid his last respect and also offered condolences to Prabhas, who is heartbroken over his uncle's demise. Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 83 due to illness. According to reports, he had been facing health issues and was receiving. The last rites will be performed Monday afternoon with state honours. Take a look at pics here: