Mega 154: Chiranjeevi flaunts massy avatar in the FIRST LOOK; Bobby directorial film officially launched today

Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film with director Bobby, which is tentatively being called #Mega154 has been launched today in a grand manner with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. On that note, today, the makers unveiled the first look and we can say vintage Chiranjeevi is back. The massy avatar of the actor is making fans go gaga.

In the poster, Chiranjeevi can be seen with a cigarette and lighter in his hand with a trimmed beard, mesh fishnet string vest, gold chains on neck and bracelet, which are adding a mass quotient. . “Araachakam Aarambham,” reads the poster and 'Poonakaalu Loading' to offer a mega mass feast to movie buffs.

Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most



Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154



Inka Mana Annayya Araachakam Aarambham



Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/qaZaWn49ae — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021

#Mega154 Pooja event graced by the big wigs of the industry



Clap by #VVVinayak garu



First shot direction by #RaghavendraRao garu



Camera switch on by @purijagan garu pic.twitter.com/VrNV1MEbYP — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021

Director Bobby calls this untitled film with Chiranjeevi a dream come true moment as he penned a heartwarming note. The actor shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Megastar, when you hear his name ... endless excitement! If you look at the poster..the meaningless worry! If he appears on the screen ... the tears are an unknown punakam! Eighteen years ago, the dream i dreamt the first time I met him has come true. I'm asking for all your good wishes as I begin this journey."

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej poses for blockbuster PIC with Mega family post recovery from the bike accident

Mega154 will have music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad who provided several chartbuster albums to Chiranjeevi. The movie is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the esteemed banner Mythri Movie Makers. The remaining cast and crew details are yet to be announced.