Mega 154: Chiranjeevi flaunts massy avatar in the FIRST LOOK; Bobby directorial film officially launched today
Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film with director Bobby, which is tentatively being called #Mega154 has been launched today in a grand manner with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. On that note, today, the makers unveiled the first look and we can say vintage Chiranjeevi is back. The massy avatar of the actor is making fans go gaga.
In the poster, Chiranjeevi can be seen with a cigarette and lighter in his hand with a trimmed beard, mesh fishnet string vest, gold chains on neck and bracelet, which are adding a mass quotient. . “Araachakam Aarambham,” reads the poster and 'Poonakaalu Loading' to offer a mega mass feast to movie buffs.
Our favourite matinee idol, in an avatar we love to see him the most— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021
Presenting the 'Mass Moolavirat' from #Mega154
Inka Mana Annayya Araachakam Aarambham
Megastar @KChiruTweets @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/qaZaWn49ae
#Mega154 Pooja event graced by the big wigs of the industry— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 6, 2021
Clap by #VVVinayak garu
First shot direction by #RaghavendraRao garu
Camera switch on by @purijagan garu pic.twitter.com/VrNV1MEbYP
Director Bobby calls this untitled film with Chiranjeevi a dream come true moment as he penned a heartwarming note. The actor shared a throwback pic with Chiranjeevi and wrote, "Megastar, when you hear his name ... endless excitement! If you look at the poster..the meaningless worry! If he appears on the screen ... the tears are an unknown punakam! Eighteen years ago, the dream i dreamt the first time I met him has come true. I'm asking for all your good wishes as I begin this journey."
మెగాస్టార్, ఆయన పేరు వింటే...అంతు లేని ఉత్సాహం !— Bobby (@dirbobby) November 6, 2021
ఆయన పోస్టర్ చూస్తే..అర్ధం కాని ఆరాటం !
తెర మీద ఆయన కనబడితే...ఒళ్ళు తెలీని పూనకం !
పద్దెనిమిదేళ్ల క్రితం....ఆయన్ని మొదటి సారి కలసిన రోజు కన్న కల... నిజమవుతున్న ఈ వేళ మీ అందరి ఆశీస్సులు కోరుకుంటున్నాను@KChiruTweets #Mega154 pic.twitter.com/gJONtaqUb1
