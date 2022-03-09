Mega 154: Shruti Haasan to pair up opposite Chiranjeevi in Bobby's directorial; PICS

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently on a spree with 4 movies lined up. One of many is with director Bobby, which is tentatively titled Mega 154. On occasion of Women's Day, on January 8, makers welcomed Shruti Haasan as the leading lady of the film. Yes, Shruti will be paired opposite Chiranjeevi in the film, which is touted to be a mass entertainer.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a pic with Shruti Haasan as he welcomed her on board as the cast. In the pic, Chiranjeevi can be seen presenting Shruti with a bouquet as they posed for the pic in smiles. The duo looks good and this film marks their first collaboration together and fans are excited to watch the new pair on the big screen.

In November, Mega 154 was launched in a grand way with a formal pooja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers also unveiled the first look and it showed Chiranjeevi in massy avatar.

Mega 154 is touted to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer and will feature Chiranjeevi in all his vintage glory. The movie is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the esteemed banner Mythri Movie Makers. The remaining cast and crew details are yet to be announced.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi has Bholaa Shankar with Meher Ramesh and Godfather with director Mohan Raja, both of which are remakes of Vedalam and Lucifer respectively. He is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie Acharya which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 29 April.

