Mega 156: Makers announce filming commencement of Chiranjeevi, Vassishta collaboration

Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor had recently appeared in the action film Bhola Shankar, helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vedalam, which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role.

It was also reported that the Godfather actor has three movies lined up, temporarily titled Mega 156, Mega 157, and Mega 158. In the latest update, the makers of Mega 156 have taken to social media to announce that the filming of the movie has begun.

Mega 156 goes on floors

The much-anticipated project Mega 156 is helmed by Vassishta, known for his debut film Bimbisara, which starred Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Pramod, under the banner of UV Creations, while the music for the film is composed by MM Keeravani. Renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu cranks the camera for the film. Additionally, Mega 156 is written by Sai Madhav Burra.

The film is expected to be a supernatural action movie. The makers of the film took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share a poster of the film, with the caption: “The forces rise for the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE; #Mega156 begins; Happy Dussehra”

Check out the post below:

On the work front

Bhola Shankar, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s previous film, featured an ensemble cast including Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Murali Sharma, Tarun Arora, Sushanth, and many more. The film did well with the audience.

Apart from Mega 156, the Shankar Dada MBBS actor has two other films coming up, titled Mega 157, helmed by his daughter Sushmitha Konidela, and Mega 158, helmed by Boyapati Srinu. However, not a lot of information regarding these films is available right now.

