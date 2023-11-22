Mega 156: Makers of Chiranjeevi starrer DROP a big update

Chiranjeevi is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been a part of the industry for close to 45 years now, and still continues to entertain the audience like no other.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film would be with Vassishta, best known for his debut film Bimbisara. In the latest update, the makers of the film have taken to social media to announce that the film has begun production. They shared a picture of the clapboard, with the caption:

“The shoot of mammoth #Mega156 begins in all glory; The MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE is under way with a key schedule being shot”

More about Mega 156

Mega 156 is touted to be a supernatural action film. As the name suggests, the film marks Chiranjeevi’s 156th venture in the film industry. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Pramod under the banner of UV Creations, and the music for the film is composed by the Academy Award winning composer MM Keeravani. Additionally, the camera for the film is cranked by the renowned cinematographer Chota K Naidu, and the dialogues for the film have been written by Sai Madhav Burra.

The filmmakers had unveiled the first look poster of the film on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The poster featured an ancient Indian trident against the backdrop of a flood and explosion, which seems to suggest a visual extravaganza.

On the work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the action film Bhola Shankar, which is helmed by Meher Ramesh. The film, which is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, Sushanth and more in prominent roles.

The actor also has two other films lined up, apart from Mega 156, tentatively titled Mega 157 and Mega 158 respectively. It is reported that Mega 157 would be helmed by Sushmitha Konidela, while Mega 158 would be helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

