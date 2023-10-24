Mega 156 pooja launch: Chiranjeevi-Vassishta's upcoming film launched on Dussehra 2023

Mega 156, a highly anticipated fantasy adventure film starring megastar Chiranjeevi, is about to embark on a magnificent cinematic journey. This epic opus, directed by Mallidi Vassishta of Bimbisara fame and backed by the successful production studio UV Creations, began with a lavish launch event today on the occasion of Dussehra. It was also attended by the film's entire team and notable guests.

During the ceremony, megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Smt. Surekha handed over the screenplay to the makers, symbolizing the start of the project. Prominent figures such as Allu Aravind, who inaugurated the camera, and K. Raghavendra Rao, who put the clapboard in motion, graced the ceremony. The presence of renowned people such as VV Vinayak, Maruthi, and others added to the splendor of the occasion.

A sneak peek into Mega 156

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, the filmmakers unveiled a unique poster for Mega 156, providing a glimpse into the vast scope of the picture. The poster depicts an ancient Trishul against a stunning backdrop of a flood and explosion, promising a visual extravaganza. "The forces rise for the MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE #Mega156," the caption reads as "Happy Dussehra" sets the tone for an epic cinematic experience.

More about Mega156

In an effort to revive traditions, the crew began recording the film's soundtrack before its official release. According to music director MM Keeravani, Mega 156 is UV Creations' 14th production venture and Chiranjeevi's 156th film, and it will have six songs. He sent his best wishes to director Vassishta, who is at the helm of the project. Lyricist Chandrabose expressed his gratitude and delight in contributing to this remarkable film.

The film, which is said to be Chiranjeevi's most expensive film to date, will be produced on a grand scale by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod. Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer, while AS Prakash is the production designer, among others on the technical team.

The full-fledged shoot is set to begin in November, with preparatory work already in progress. As one of Chiranjeevi's most anticipated ventures, the film promises a lot of fulfillment.

