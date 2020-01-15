Mega Fam Jam Sankranti Celebration: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej & others celebrate the fest

RRR star Ram Charan took to Instagram and shared a fam jam moment from his Sankranti celebration. The picture sees the mega family members including Chiranjeevi posing for a picture-perfect moment.

Makar Sankranti is the harvest festival celebrated with joy in India in January. The celebration has kick-started in the country with everyone wishing each other Happy Makar Sankranti on social media and elsewhere. Makar Sankranti is also known as Pongal and is celebrated with much excitement by the Tamilians. This festival is celebrated by socialising and eating delicious food items, flying colourful kites. South celebrities have started sending their wishes to fans on Twitter. RRR star Ram Charan also took to Instagram and shared a fam jam moment from his Sankranti celebration. The picture sees Mega Family members including Chiranjeevi posing for a picture-perfect moment.

The picture sees Ram Charan along with mega family cousins Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Varun Tej and others. The Mega family cousins make sure to celebrate every occasion together and this picture is a perfect treat to their fans on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. This only proves their strong bonding with each other. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently on cloud 9 as his recently released film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has hit the right chord with the audience. The film is receiving good response from the audience and is minting numbers at the box office.

View this post on Instagram Happy Sankranti !!! A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan) on Jan 14, 2020 at 9:59pm PST

Also Read: Mega Moment: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and the entire family celebrates Naga Babu’s birthday

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni also sent Pongal wishes to her fans on Twitter. The Jaanu star tweeted, "Happy Pongal / Sankranti to all of you .. god bless you and your families.. cheers and positivity all year round."

Credits :Instagram

Read More