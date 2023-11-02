Mega Gang: Newlyweds Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi pose with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and others; PHOTO

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on November 1, 2023. Chiranjeevi shared a glimpse of their beautiful wedding with the entire family.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tied the knot in a star-studded wedding on Wednesday, surrounded by their loved ones and close friends. The two well-known Tollywood actors chose to celebrate their marriage according to Hindu traditions, with the scenic Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy, serving as the enchanting backdrop.

The first glimpses of the newlyweds, as well as the personal wedding images, have now been revealed, capturing beautiful moments shared with the entire Konidela and Allu family in attendance amid a picturesque setting. Legendary actor Chiranjeevi expressed his joy on Twitter (now X), and his warm wishes for the newlyweds poured in, as he tweeted and captioned, "... And thus they embarked together on a new love-filled journey. Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple!"

This union's celebration has truly captured the hearts of fans and admirers, leaving them eagerly awaiting further glimpses of this fairytale wedding.

Check out the tweet below

