Mega moment: Allu Arjun & family pose for a happy picture with newlyweds Niharika & Chaitanya

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV are all set to embark on a new journey together. They tied the knot on December 9, 2020.

Niharika Konidela’s grand wedding finally happened in Udaipur on 9th December 2020 and we just can’t get over the pictures from the function that have now gone viral on social media. While the bride and the groom looked regal on their special day, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the star-studded function that was attended by the likes of each and every member of the mega family. Be it Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan or Allu Arjun and his family, everyone outshone the function.

And now, we have got hold of some amazing pictures of the entire family as they posed happily together on the special occasion. Most of these pictures have been shared by Bunny on his Instagram handle. While in one of the pictures, the mega family is seen posing with the newlyweds, in yet another one, we can see Allu Arjun posing with his wife Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, and the rest of the family members. However, a few others like Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Naga Babu were missing from the scene.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s pre-wedding festivities initially began in Hyderabad last week. The actress won the internet with her alluring looks in all the functions that include her Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony. In the past few days, social media has been abuzz with some epic pictures of the mega family as they came together to attend the stunning diva’s wedding with her fiancé Chaitanya.

Credits :Instagram

