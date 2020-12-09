Mega Moment: Pawan Kalyan with son Akira, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi & others pose for an epic PIC

Niharika Konidela's pre-wedding festivities have proved to be a star-studded affair. Each one of her family members has graced the events and will be attending her wedding on December 9.

Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV’s wedding is just round the corner and we have already got hold of a whole lot of pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities. The stunning diva’s Mehendi ceremony happened to be a star-studded affair just like the Sangeet function and spectators just could not take their eyes off the beautiful bride-to-be and her fiancé. What also grabbed our attention is that the entire family came together under one roof after a long time.

We have now accessed some inside pictures from the latest ceremony but there is a specific one among them that has caught everyone’s attention the most. Well, it won’t be wrong to call it a mega moment as superstars Pawan Kalyan and his son Akira, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and others came together and pose for a happy picture. All of them can be seen dressed in their traditional best and look stunning while posing for the family picture.

Well, the list does not end here. We have a few more candid pictures from the Mehendi ceremony that are hard to miss. For instance, actress Ritu Varma, who has also joined the celebrations, is seen posing with Allu Arjun in one of the pictures and the rest of the others in another one. Apart from that, one can also get a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan’s candid moment with Sai Dharam Tej as the two indulge in some funny conversation in yet another picture.

