Mega Photo: Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati, SS Rajamouli and others at Ram Charan's private party

Chiranjeevi, the unrivalled megastar of Telugu cinema seems to be impressed with the recent surge of Telugu cinema on the global stage. The thundering success of RRR has enabled Telugu cinema the ability to dream bigger. The recent Oscar win for “Naatu Naatu” from RRR has reportedly made Chiranjeevi a very happy man and he showed his love to his juniors by hosting a congratulatory party for Team RRR on the special occasion of his son, Ram Charan’s birthday.

Chiranjeevi honours the team of RRR during Ram Charan’s birthday bash



Ram Charan who recently celebrated his 38th birthday has been in the news for RRR for quite some time now with the rest of the team. An elated Chiranjeevi, a proud father showed his appreciation to the entire team behind SS Rajmouli’s epic blockbuster. The function that was attended mostly by close family and team RRR was an honorary tribute to all the glory and goodwill brought about by the film to the Telugu industry. Chiranjeevi himself honoured the above-the-line team of the film including director Rajamouli and academy award winner music director Keeravani, along with their spouses. Ram Charan was also present with the team, along with the producers of RRR and other close industry folks attending.

The phenomenal RRR factor



Chiranjeevi has been a vocal champion for Telugu cinema’s capacity for national and international prominence for a long time. The recently held event underlines his commitment to hard work, effort, and peerless recognition of the film RRR and its impact on the future of Telugu cinema. The function also marked another high point for Ram Charan, who had a great birthday bash with love pouring in from all directions of the industry. Other stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Vijay Deverakonda, Adivi Sesh, and many others were also present for the special reunion.

