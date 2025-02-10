Mega Photo: Ram Charan beats ‘rest’ and chooses to ‘reload’ with cousins Varun Tej and Sai Durgha Tej at the gym

Ram Charan has been in a busy work front lately. After his last release Game Changer, the actor has now full-fledgedly been throttling at the sets of his next RC16, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. A sports drama in the making, this project stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. And now, amid his hectic schedule, the actor was spotted chilling with his cousins at the gym.

Taking to his IG account, actor Sai Durgha Tej shared a candid picture featuring his cousins Ram Charan and Varun Tej Konidela. The Mega cousins were seen flexing their fit physique as they had a hearty time at the gym.

Check out the post here:

While the trio’s bonding was unmatched, what grabbed attention was RC’s intense new look flaunting a full beard and long hairstyle for RC16 which was unmissable.

Sharing the photo, Sai Durgha Tej penned a caption which read as, “We don’t rest… we reload together!!!”

Coming back to Ram Charan’s next RC16, the movie has been confirmed to be a sports drama that features the very popular game of cricket. Recently, the DOP of the Buchi Babu Sana directorial dropped a BTS glimpse of the shooting spree for the movie, wherein a session of cricket was being shot under flood lights.

In other news, Ram Charan’s previous release Game Changer performed rather averagely at the box office, shattering the mighty expectations of the fans. Despite a gripping storyline and a strong star cast, the box office numbers of the Shankar directorial were quite poor.

Advertisement

The film has now been diverted to a release on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.