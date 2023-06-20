Mega Princess: Ram Charan-Upasana's baby girl gets a grand welcome; celebration and paps all around

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 20, 2023. Along with the couple, their family, well-wishers, and fans are celebrating the birth of the little girl. Fans of the Telugu film industry have been showering love and blessing on the newborn, which comes as no surprise as she is the daughter of Ram Charan, the granddaughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi, and the newest addition to the mega family.

Celebrities visit the baby girl at the hospital

As soon as the news broke out that the mega princess had been born, fans quickly rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to express their love for the power couple Ram Charan and Upasana. Along with the fans, several celebrities from the film industry arrived at the hospital to congratulate the new parents and meet the newborn.

Strict security measures are in place outside the hospital to manage the crowd. In addition, joyful celebrations unfolded outside the hospital, marked by the presence of red balloons and a ceremonial cake cutting.

Starting with granddad Chiranjeevi, the wishes for the newborn do not seem to end. Allu Arjun, his father, Allu Aravind, and his wife, Sneha Reddy, came to the hospital to meet the new parents and the child. Pictures and videos of them arriving at the hospital have already been heavily circulated throughout social media.

It’s a baby girl

Upasana gave birth to the baby girl this morning, June 20, at Apollo Hospitals in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Ram Charan and his wife had earlier revealed that they were planning to move back to Chiranjeevi’s house for the little child to be brought up in the presence of her grandparents. We are sure that both Ram Charan and Upasana are going to be great parents to the newborn.

There has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages for the couple all over social media from fans and celebrities, including Ram Charn’s RRR co-star Jr NTR.

