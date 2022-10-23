Mega154 Diwali Special: Chiranjeevi appears in a massy getup; Title Teaser out on October 24

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Diwali begins with a MASS EXPLOSION #Mega154 Title Teaser Tomorrow at 11.07 AM Let's welcome the MASS MOOLAVIRAT."

The makers of Chiranjeevi's forthcoming drama with director Bobby have decided to unveil the title teaser of the film tomorrow 24th October this Diwali. Meanwhile, the makers have dropped a small glimpse of the title teaser today. The Megastar appears in a massy avatar. The protagonist is not facing the camera and can be seen throwing a beedi, after enjoying the last puff in the video named Mass Moolavirat.

Billed to be a mass action entertainer, the project is expected to be full of commercial ingredients. With Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, the venture will mark the first association of the actress with the Megastar Chiranjeevi and the filmmaker Bobby.Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, GK Mohan is the co-producer of the drama. Now coming to the technical crew, music composer Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is rendering the tunes for the film.

Additionally, Arthur A Wilson is handling the camera work for the movie, while Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. AS Prakash is on board the team as the production designer, while Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

Over and above this, Chiranjeevi will also front Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bholaa Shankar. With F3 actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh as his sister, the project will also feature Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam, and Uttej in prominent roles, along with others.

