Mega154: Ravi Teja joins cast of Chiranjeevi starrer & begins shoot; WATCH

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has been officially welcomed on board to play a crucial role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film, tentatively titled Mega154. The makers shared an exciting video of Ravi Teja making a grand entry on the sets as he began the shoot with Chiranjeevi. Directed by Bobby, the film will feature the Krack actor in a lengthy and powerful role.

Sharing a video to welcome Ravi Teja on the sets, the director wrote, One Man made me Dreamt of Cinema & The other Man Made my dream come true! Welcoming my First HERO,The Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl garu on board to our Favourite Hero, Mega @KChiruTweet’ #MEGA154. A Surreal Moment for me to direct 2 of my fav stars together.I Promise u all a guaranteed #MegaMass Poonakaalu in theatres with #MEGA154." There were rumours that Ravi Teja opted out of the film and Pinkvulla exclusively reported that it's not true.

It is to be noted that Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja had previously collaborated thrice and audiences love their chemistry. The duo have worked on blockbuster films like Annayya, Gang Leader, and Shankar Dada MBBS. Now, after many years, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja are reuniting and fans are super excited to watch the duo on the screen.

Being made by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the prestigious banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Shruti Haasan has been paired opposite the Megastar as the leading lady, along with Rajendra Prasad and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Mega154 is billed to be a mass action entertainer full of all the commercial ingredients. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is onboard the project as the music director, while Arthur A Wilson is handling the cinematography.

