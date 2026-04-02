Mega158: Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli to begin shoot from April 20, 2026? Here’s what we know

Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli are joining hands once again for their next film, tentatively titled Mega158. Although the project was announced a while ago, it now appears that the shooting is set to begin soon.

Chiranjeevi’s Mega158 to begin from April 2026?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Mega158 will have a grand pooja ceremony on April 11, 2026. Following the ceremony, the team is expected to begin shooting on April 20, 2026.

Reportedly, the team had initially planned to start the shoot earlier, but postponed it due to the actor’s knee surgery. While more details about the film have yet to be revealed, the project, bankrolled by KVN Productions, is expected to have Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, with Thaman S handling the music.

Earlier, there was also buzz suggesting that Mohanlal would be part of the upcoming actioner, playing a pivotal role alongside Chiranjeevi. While no official confirmation has been made, reports indicate that Mohanlal may have opted out of the project due to remuneration issues.

The tentatively titled Mega158 marks Bobby Kolli’s second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after the 2023 film Waltair Veerayya. The project is said to be a gangster action film with an intense emotional backdrop.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the lead role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu , directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action-comedy entertainer featured Nayanthara as the female lead and an extended cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati.

The film follows Shankara Varaprasad, an NIA officer married to Sasirekha, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Despite her father’s disapproval, they marry but later separate due to ongoing conflicts and misunderstandings.

Six years later, as Varaprasad tries to mend his broken relationship and reunite with his family, a past enemy resurfaces, threatening their safety. How he balances his personal struggles with this new danger forms the core of the story.

Moreover, the actor has wrapped up work on his fantasy actioner Viswambhara, which is expected to hit the big screens in 2026, although the official release date has yet to be announced.

Looking ahead, Chiranjeevi also has a project lined up with The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

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