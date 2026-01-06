Mega158: Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli’s movie to go on floors from February 2026? AR Rahman likely to compose music

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his next film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which is slated to hit the big screens on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti. Now, it appears that the actor’s subsequent project is also set to go on floors soon.

Chiranjeevi and Bobby Kolli’s Mega158 to begin shooting from February 2026?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, Chiranjeevi’s tentatively titled Mega158 will be officially launched in February 2026. Following the launch ceremony, the regular shoot is expected to commence in March 2026.

Reportedly, the makers had initially planned to hold the launch ceremony on January 18, 2026. However, due to Chiranjeevi’s knee surgery and recovery period, the schedule was postponed.

Additionally, reports suggest that AR Rahman may be composing the music for the Chiranjeevi-starrer after completing work on Ram Charan’s Peddi. However, these claims remain speculative for now, with official confirmation awaited from the makers.

Earlier, there was also buzz suggesting that Mohanlal would be part of the upcoming actioner, playing a pivotal role alongside Chiranjeevi. While further details about the film have not been revealed, this would mark the first on-screen collaboration between Chiranjeevi and Mohanlal.

The tentatively titled Mega158 marks director Bobby Kolli’s second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after the 2023 film Waltair Veerayya. The project is said to be a gangster action flick with an intense emotional backdrop.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi will soon hit theatres with his next release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Anil Ravipudi directorial is touted to be an action-comedy entertainer, featuring Nayanthara as the female lead and an extended cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati.

The film’s trailer recently revealed that Chiranjeevi plays a national security officer who has been living separately from his wife and daughter for around six years.

Longing for a reunion, he gets a second chance when he is assigned to protect his estranged family from a vengeful former cop. In the process of keeping them safe, Prasad also strives to win back his love and family.

Moreover, the actor has wrapped up work on his fantasy actioner Viswambhara, which is expected to hit the big screens in 2026. However, the official release date has yet to be announced.

Looking ahead, the Megastar also has a project lined up with The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

ALSO READ: Jeethu Joseph confirms Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 release in April 2026, says ‘The film has influenced lot of people…’