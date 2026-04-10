Mega158: Is Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli's movie launch postponed due to Jana Nayagan leak?

Chiranjeevi and director Bobby Kolli are collaborating once again for the tentatively titled Mega158. While the film was expected to be officially launched with a pooja ceremony soon, it appears that the team has decided to postpone it due to the Jana Nayagan leak.

Chiranjeevi’s Mega158 to postpone launch ceremony due to Jana Nayagan leak?

According to online reports, the makers of Mega158 were planning to conduct the launch of the Chiranjeevi starrer on April 11, 2026. However, it now appears that the team has decided to postpone the ceremony to a later date due to the Jana Nayagan leak, as both films are produced by KVN Productions.

That said, this remains an unconfirmed report, with no official statement from the makers so far. For those unaware, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was reportedly leaked online, prompting the makers to issue an official statement urging people not to share or watch the leaked content.

As per earlier reports, the shoot for Mega158 was expected to begin on April 20, 2026. The team had initially planned to start filming earlier, but postponed it due to the actor’s knee surgery.

There was also prior buzz suggesting that Mohanlal would be part of the upcoming actioner, playing a pivotal role alongside Chiranjeevi. While there has been no official confirmation, reports indicate that the actor may have opted out of the project due to remuneration issues.

Mega158 marks Bobby Kolli’s second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after the 2023 film Waltair Veerayya. The project is said to be a gangster action film with an intense emotional backdrop and will feature Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer. The film is expected to be musically composed by Thaman S.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the lead role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action-comedy entertainer featured Nayanthara as the female lead, along with an extended cameo by Venkatesh Daggubati.

Additionally, the actor has wrapped up work on his fantasy action film Viswambhara, which is expected to hit the big screens in 2026, although an official release date has yet to be announced.

Looking ahead, the Megastar also has a project lined up with The Paradise director Srikanth Odela.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2: Is Pawan Kalyan set to replace Shah Rukh Khan for cameo in Rajinikanth’s film? Here’s what we know