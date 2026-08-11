Mega158: Is Chiranjeevi’s next with director Bobby Kolli titled Kadiri? Megastar drops a hint about film’s update

Mega158 or ChiruBobby2 is the upcoming Chiranjeevi-starrer action film, marking his second collaboration with director Bobby Kolli. Now, it seems that the Megastar himself has dropped an update about the film’s title.

Chiranjeevi teases title for Mega158

Appearing at the success meet for Varun Tej Konidela’s Korean Kanakaraju, Chiranjeevi was spotted dropping an update about his next film, tentatively titled Mega158 aka ChiruBobby2.

While interacting with Thaman about the title teaser, the Megastar asked, “Is it still named Kadiri?”, dropping a major update about the film. Moreover, it was also confirmed that the title teaser will drop online on August 22, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 71st birthday.

The title is only partially revealed, with the rest not clearly audible in the clip that recently surfaced online.

Mega158 is touted to be an action entertainer with an intense emotional backdrop. With Anaswara Rajan and Nivetha Pethuraj confirmed to be part of the film, reports suggest that Anaswara may be playing the Megastar’s daughter. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the details. Moreover, Thaman S is handling the musical compositions.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the lead role in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The action-comedy entertainer featured Nayanthara as the female lead, along with a special appearance by Venkatesh Daggubati.

The film follows Shankara Varaprasad, an officer who is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of a wealthy businessman. Despite her father’s reservations, the couple gets married but eventually part ways due to differences and misunderstandings.

Six years later, Varaprasad sets out to rebuild his relationship with his family. As he works toward reconciliation, an unexpected challenge from his past returns, prompting him to protect his loved ones while navigating personal and emotional hurdles. The film is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

Additionally, the actor has completed work on his fantasy action entertainer Viswambhara, which is expected to arrive in theaters in 2026, although an official release date has not yet been announced.

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