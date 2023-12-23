Megastar Chiranjeevi applauds Prabhas; congratulates the whole Salaar cast

Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas and Salaar team on Twitter for their blockbuster success, highlighting every character in the movie and congratulating them individually.

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 23, 2023
(Pc: 𝐌α𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲 X (formally Twitter))
Megastar Chiranjeevi applauds Prabhas; congratulates the whole Salaar cast (Pc: 𝐌α𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐝𝐲 X (formally Twitter))

Prabhas’ Salaar, which was released just yesterday on December 22nd, has extended its celebratory mood. The film has been widely celebrated, with many actors taking to social media to congratulate the entire team. Notably, Megastar Chiranjeevi recently extended his warmest wishes to the Salaar team on X (formerly Twitter).

Prabhas fans were thrilled by Chiranjeevi's adorable tweet, as they always love to see such positive interactions between stars. Chiranjeevi and Prabhas have always shared a good rapport, and Prabhas, a huge fan of Chiru, would surely be delighted by the tweet.

As we all know Salaar has become the biggest Indian opener of 2023. Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate PAN India star Prabhas. He wrote, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' #RebelStar #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire has set the Box Office ablaze! Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building.

My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' @PrithviOfficial , 'Adya' @shrutihaasan and 'Kartha' @IamJagguBhai  And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @vchalapathi_art @anbariv 

Producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga & @hombalefilms on this stupendous success!"

Check out the Tweet made by Chinarajeevi for Prabhas and his whole team of Salaar below

More about Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

This action-packed drama stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran as Deva and Vardharaja Mannar, respectively. The ensemble cast includes Tinnu Anand, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Eeswari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Mime Gopi, John Vijay, and many more.

Director Prashanth Neel describes Salaar as a reimagining of his 2014 film Ugramm, infused with elements reminiscent of his KGF series. The film revolves around Vardharaja Mannar's struggle for the throne of Khansaar, threatened by political machinations and ruthless rivals. His unwavering friend Deva (Prabhas) stands by him, resorting to violence if necessary. The second part promises to be even grander in scale and narrative, exceeding the first part in every way.

Check out the Prabhas Salaar movie trailer below

Upcoming Projects of Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's latest film, Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil hit Vedalam, recently hit the screens. He is currently gearing up for two exciting projects, tentatively titled Mega 157 and Mega 158. While details remain under wraps, rumors suggest that Sushmitha Konidela and Boyapati Srinu might helm these projects, respectively.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner Pallavi Prashanth gets bail; here’s what we know

Credits: Chiranjeevi X(formally Twitter)
