Megastar Chiranjeevi Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and others send wishes

Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 66 today, August 22, and social media is filled with heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others have penned birthday notes for the Godfather actor on social media.

Allu Arjun shared wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi garu."

Rana Daggubati also shared a dashing photo of them together as he wished Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday.

The gorgeous Samantha Akkineni shared a photo with the megastar from the chat show SamJam and penned a heartfelt note. She tweeted, "Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday. Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure Folded hands .. Master of everything."

Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his love for megastar and how he has always been an inspiration. He wrote, "Growing up watching you has always been an amazing lesson. Your's is an Astounding journey that should be aspired to live and inspiration to let many live. Thank you for teaching me to Love & respect People equally. Happy Birthday Mama."

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's 153rd film has been titled, Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the Telugu remake of Prithviraj's Lucifer.

