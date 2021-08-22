Megastar Chiranjeevi Birthday: Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Samantha Akkineni and others send wishes
Megastar Chiranjeevi turns 66 today, August 22, and social media is filled with heartfelt birthday wishes for him. Celebrities like Samantha Akkineni, Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others have penned birthday notes for the Godfather actor on social media.
Allu Arjun shared wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR Chiranjeevi garu."
Rana Daggubati also shared a dashing photo of them together as he wished Chiranjeevi a very happy birthday.
Many many happy returns of the day to my and our one and only MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI garu . #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/s5aWtE5aQl
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 22, 2021
The gorgeous Samantha Akkineni shared a photo with the megastar from the chat show SamJam and penned a heartfelt note. She tweeted, "Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday. Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure Folded hands .. Master of everything."
Wishing the one and only @KChiruTweets a very very happy birthday . Spending just a few hours with you sir has made a life long impression for sure .. Master of everything pic.twitter.com/rXXzVRjFCi
— S (@Samanthaprabhu2) August 22, 2021
Chiranjeevi's nephew and actor Sai Dharam Tej expressed his love for megastar and how he has always been an inspiration. He wrote, "Growing up watching you has always been an amazing lesson. Your's is an Astounding journey that should be aspired to live and inspiration to let many live. Thank you for teaching me to Love & respect People equally. Happy Birthday Mama."
Growing up watching you has always been an amazing lesson.
Your's is an Astounding journey that should be aspired to live and inspiration to let many live.
Thank you for teaching me to Love & respect People equally.
Happy Birthday Mama @KChiruTweets#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/9WY2mhHrgM
— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) August 21, 2021
Happy birthday to our dearest Annaya @KChiruTweets .. #HappyBirthdayChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/JRc5wQLMAt
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 22, 2021
Joining in on the Mega Celebrations!!!
Here’s the birthday Common DP of our One & Only Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu!
Advance Birthday wishes to Megastar @KChiruTweets #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/btD0LhCEuw
— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 21, 2021
Birthday wishes to the mighty star, my star, the one and only megastar @KChiruTweets sir #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/tgr0mM20Q9
— Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) August 21, 2021
Happy happy Birthday my Bossss @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/Px0Xuq1Fsy
— Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) August 21, 2021
King of Hearts,
All Rounder of arts,
One in a million to be that Charismatic,
An inspiration to the generations,
Wishing the undisputed Megastar,Our Hero @KChiruTweets Gaaru, a very Happy Birthday
Excited for #MEGA154
See you all at 4.05PM!#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/cmTtLG62vq
— Bobby (@dirbobby) August 22, 2021
Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi's 153rd film has been titled, Godfather. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is the Telugu remake of Prithviraj's Lucifer.
