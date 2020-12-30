Megastar Chiranjeevi credits his success to Telugu audience when he appeared on Samantha Akkineni's talk show

In the fourth episode of Samantha Akkineni's talk show Sam Jam, Chiranjeevi appeared as a guest where he got candid and spoke about his journey.

Samantha Akkineni has been hosting a talk show titled as Sam Jam. She has been interviewing the biggies of Tollywood industry and the fourth celebrity to interact with her was Megastar Chiranjeevi. During the show, Chiranjeevi was asked to tell three words that would define him. He said, “Success Success Success”. Immediately after telling the words, he credited it to the fans of Tollywood. During the show, he also expressed how happy he was to apply makeup and sit in front of a camera after 7 months.

Meanwhile, he made the headlines recently after announcing that he has tested positive for COVID 19. However, a day after the announcement, Chiranjeevi posted an update stating that the result was faulty and he was not infected with the virus. He also made the headlines when he made a stylish appearance at his niece Niharika’s Konidela’s wedding in Udaipur.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya starring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya’s shooting is going at a brisk pace. The film’s shooting commenced earlier last month. Kajal Aggarwal, who got married recently, joined the sets of the film a couple of weeks back. Chiranjeevi also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of superhit Mollywood film Lucifer. The original version had Mohanlal in the lead role. It is reported that the Telugu version will have Suhasini Maniratnam in a key role, while Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati will be seen in extended cameo roles.

