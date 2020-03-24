Megastar Chiranjeevi joins social media; Gets more than 300k followers on the first day

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi joined the photo sharing app Instagram today, and he received more than 300k followeres in hours after he created the account.

After Ram Charan posted a video on his social media, in which tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi was seen stating that he would join social media soon, the actor created an Instagram account and received about 300K followers within hours of creating the profile. So far, the actor has posted only one photo in the photo sharing app. In the video shared by Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi stated that he would enter the virtual world to get in touch with his fans personally.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya. The film is helmed by Koratala Siva, and actor Sonu Soor will also be seen playing one of the prime characters in the film. Extravagant sets are reportedly erected in Kokapet for the film’s shooting. However, the shooting schedule was postponed owing to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis. In Acharya, Chiranjeevi will be seen as a government employee. Popular south actor Kajal Aggarwal recently confirmed her role in the film. It is being reported that the film's first look poster will be revealed by Chiranjeevi in his newly created Instagram account. While fans are following the actor on the photo sharing website wildly, this news about Acharya's first look poster has upped the actor's follower list on social media.

While the makers have not officially revealed the title of the film, Chiranjeevi accidentally revealed the title during an event. South star Trisha was earlier roped in to play the female lead in the film. The actor, however, took to her Twitter space recently and revealed that she walked out of it citing creative differences. Some reports suggest that Tollywood star Mahesh Babu will be seen in an extended cameo in the film, while others say that the film will have Ram Charan himself in a key role. Hearsay has that Ram Charan, who is bankrolling the film, has approached his close friend to play an important role in Acharya. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

