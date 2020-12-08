Megastar Chiranjeevi gets emotional as he showers blessings on niece Niharika Konidela; Shares a throwback pic

Niharika's father and Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu also shared a super adorable picture of the megastar clicking selfie with the bride-to-be.

Megastar Chiranjeevi has penned an emotional yet beautiful note for niece Niharika Konidela ahead of her wedding with Chaitanya JV. The Sye Raa star took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him holding little Niharika on his arms along with the latest picture with bride-to-be from the pre-wedding event. He wrote, "My best wishes and blessings to the prospective couple in advance, in this auspicious moment of putting our little nebula, which has grown in our hands, into the hands of Chaitanya. God bless you!#NisChayWedding @IamNiharikaK."

Earlier, Niharika's father and Chiranjeevi's brother Naga Babu had also shared a super adorable picture of the megastar clicking selfie with the bride-to-be. He wrote, "His Love Transcends all the Borders of Time & Age.. His smile Transforms every Event into a Celebration @chiranjeevikonidela..The Day of the Bride @niharikakonidela." Naga Babu also shared a heartwarming picture with Ram Charan from the sangeet night that was held yesterday at a palace in Udaipur.

Niharika Konidela is getting married to Chaitanya JV tomorrow, December 9 in Udaipur. The Mehendi ceremony will take place today followed by Haldi and wedding tomorrow. Chaitanya is the son of Guntur’s Inspector General of Police, J Prabhakar Rao. It is said to be an arranged marriage set up by Chiranjeevi.

