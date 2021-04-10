Megastar Chiranjeevi heaps praises on Power Star’s Vakeel Saab; Says 'Terrific Act by Pawan Kalyan'
Yesterday, Chiranjeevi went to the theatre to watch the film Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. He shared photos as he enjoyed the film along with his family at the theatre wearing masks and gloves. Now, he has taken to his Twitter space and shared his review about the film. Calling Pawan Kalyan a terrific actor, Chiranjeevi congratulated the team for the film. He also called the film the most relevant for women’s respect.
Terrific Act by @PawanKalyan
Riveting court room drama with @prakashraaj @i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali #Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS! pic.twitter.com/lTT0cYoyy7
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 10, 2021
Directed by Venu Sriram, Vakeel Saab is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and it has Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla as the leading actors, while Prakash Raj plays a key supporting role along with Shruti Haasan. Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of his next film titled Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan will be seen playing an extended cameo. Pooja Hegde will reportedly be seen playing the love interest of Ram Charan.
The makers released the teaser and it received a tremendous positive response. Pawan Kalyan has several other films in his kitty including the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.