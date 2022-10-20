Megastar Chiranjeevi: Lessor-known facts about the GodFather actor
Take a look at the list of unknown facts about Megastar Chiranjeevi.
Whenever the history of Tollywood is written, Chiranjeevi will be an integral chapter of the book. The Megastar stepped into the entertainment industry with the 1978 drama Pranam Khareedu. During his tenure spanning more than 4 decades, he has delivered many memorable performances in films like Indra, Gang Leader, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Shankar Dada MBBS, Gharana Mogudu to name a few.
His last release GodFather, which was out in the cinema halls on 5th October, turned out to be another feature in the cap. With Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satya Dev in prominent roles, the political thriller was a tremendous success at the box office. Chiranjeevi has created a massive and loyal fanbase, who want to know each and every detail about their beloved star.
Check out some interesting facts about the Acharya actor you might have not known earlier:
A trained actor
As they say 'there is no gain without some pain' and Chiranjeevi's success also has a lot of hard work behind it. He is a very focused person and was clear that he wanted to become an actor ever since childhood. In order to fulfill his dream, the star received training from the Madras Film Institute.
First South actor to grace the Oscars
Chiranjeevi's fan-following is not limited to the Indian border. It might be exciting to know that he is the first South Indian actor to be ever invited to the prestigious Oscars award ceremony. Back in 1987, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) sent him an invitation to be a part of the celebration. Furthermore, his 1990 drama Kodama Simham is credited with being the first South Indian movie to be dubbed into English.
Rs. 1.25 crore paycheck in 1992
It is common for actors to receive huge paychecks as remuneration for their movies. They get amounts in crore for their efforts these days, but something like this was unheard of back in 1992. Chiranjeevi was given a paycheck of Rs. 1.25 crore at the time for his film Aapadbandhavudu. It was the first time such a massive amount was paid to a Telugu actor. Not just that, Chiranjeevi's 1992 movie Gharana Mogudu made a total collection of over Rs 10 crore within a year, making it the first Tollywood drama in history to garner such a huge amount within a year. Additionally, no one other than Megastar has 32 in a row Telugu 100 days films in Hyderabad. He is also the only actor in the history of Tollywood to have single, double, and triple role movies running in theatres for 100 days, impressive isn't it?
Going Hollywood
Given that he is such a big star, it was imminent that Chiranjeevi was approached for a Hollywood film. He was offered the Hollywood project back in 1999, although the venture got stuck in between because of some unknown reasons.
Padma Bhushan
In the year 2006, Chiranjeevi was awarded the third-highest civilian award in the country, Padma Bhushan for his contribution towards the field of entertainment. His filmography has movies with some prominent names in the field including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Salman Khan, among others.
Up next, after the grand success of GodFather, Chiranjeevi will entertain the fans with Meher Ramesh’s directorial Bholaa Shankar. With Tamannaah Bhatia as the leading lady and Keerthy Suresh as his sister, the project will also see Raghu Babu, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Ravi Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Tulasi, Pragathi, Sri Mukhi, Bithiri Sathi, Satya, Getup Srinu, Rashmi Gautam and Uttej in crucial roles, along with others.
He also has Bobby's Chiru154 in the lineup. The actor will be seen romancing Shruti Haasan in the untitled movie. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja will also play an important role in the film. For the unversed, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja had previously shared screen space in the films Annayya, Gang Leader and Shankar Dada MBBS to name a few.
Also Read: Chiranjeevi on Acharya debacle to collab with Puri Jagannadh: 5 statements from actor and filmmaker's chat