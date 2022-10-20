Megastar Chiranjeevi: Lessor-known facts about the GodFather actor

Whenever the history of Tollywood is written, Chiranjeevi will be an integral chapter of the book. The Megastar stepped into the entertainment industry with the 1978 drama Pranam Khareedu. During his tenure spanning more than 4 decades, he has delivered many memorable performances in films like Indra, Gang Leader, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Shankar Dada MBBS, Gharana Mogudu to name a few. His last release GodFather, which was out in the cinema halls on 5th October, turned out to be another feature in the cap. With Nayanthara, Salman Khan and Satya Dev in prominent roles, the political thriller was a tremendous success at the box office. Chiranjeevi has created a massive and loyal fanbase, who want to know each and every detail about their beloved star.

Check out some interesting facts about the Acharya actor you might have not known earlier: A trained actor As they say 'there is no gain without some pain' and Chiranjeevi's success also has a lot of hard work behind it. He is a very focused person and was clear that he wanted to become an actor ever since childhood. In order to fulfill his dream, the star received training from the Madras Film Institute.



First South actor to grace the Oscars Chiranjeevi's fan-following is not limited to the Indian border. It might be exciting to know that he is the first South Indian actor to be ever invited to the prestigious Oscars award ceremony. Back in 1987, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) sent him an invitation to be a part of the celebration. Furthermore, his 1990 drama Kodama Simham is credited with being the first South Indian movie to be dubbed into English.