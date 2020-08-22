Megastar Chiranjeevi looks regal in traditional attire as he gets snapped with family on his birthday

On his 65th birthday, Megastar Chiranjeevi was snapped with his family as they all celebrated Ganesh Chaturti.

On his 65th birthday, Tollywood’s megastar Chiranjeevi was spotted with his family as they all celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. In the photos, Chiranjeevi was seen in traditional silk dothi and shirt, his wife was seen in a green silk saree, while Ram Charan was seen in a bright red kurta. They were all seen standing next to an idol of Lord Ganesha as the performed a pooja ceremony. At a time when fans are waiting for the motion poster of Acharya, these photos have come as a huge treat to them.

Since last evening, #HBDChiranjeevi has been trending on social media as fans, industry people and celebrities have been showering him with birthday wishes. The makers of his next film have announced that the motion poster of the film will be revealed today. Titled Acharya, the film is directed by Koratala Siva. Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing the leading lady in the film. Ram Charan is bankrolling the project.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi also has in his pipeline, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. It is expected that the film will have Suhasini Mani Ratnam as Chiranjeevi’s sister in the film, while Vijay Deverakonad and Rana Daggubati are expected to play extended cameos. The Tollywood version of Lucifer will rope in Bollywood’s sensational music directors Ajay Atul to score the music. The original version had Mohanlal as the lead actor and it was directed by Molywood sensational actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

