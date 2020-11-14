  1. Home
Megastar Chiranjeevi meets legendary director K Vishwanath and receives his blessings on Diwali; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Chiranjeevi can be seen receiving blessings from the legendary director on the occasion of Diwali.
5416 reads Mumbai
While fans and celebrities have been posting Diwali wishes along with photos, internet is filled with photos of Chiranjeevi at the residence of legendary director K Vishwanath. In the photos, Chiranjeevi can be seen receiving blessings of the director and his wife on the occasion of Diwali. Amid the chaotic false result of Chiranjeevi contracting COVID 19, these photos of the actor with his radiant smile have come as a huge treat to the fans of megastar.

Earlier this week, the actor has revealed that he has tested negative for COVID 19 and that the earlier test result, which showed that he has COVID was faulty. He added that three doctors conducted different tests on him to see the status and it was declared that he does not have Coronavirus. He stated that there was some fault in the RT PCR test kit which showed him positive COVID result.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Samantha Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal wish their fans on the festival of lights

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film had its motion poster released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. He also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. While the makers have not yet released the cast and crew of the film, it is anticipated that the film will have Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati in extended cameo roles, while Suhasini Maniratnam will be seen as his sister.

Credits :Twitter

