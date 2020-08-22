Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya: Motion poster with intensive goosebumps inducing BGM unveiled

Bankrolled by Ram Charan, Acharya is directed by Koratala Siva and it has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

The makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya have unveiled the motion poster of the film with goosebumps-inducing BGM. To mark the megastar’s birthday, the much awaited motion poster was released today. The Koratala Siva directorial has music by Mani Sharma and the film will hit the big screens in Summer 2021. The film will have Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, while Ram Charan is expected to make a cameo appearance. The film is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s home banner Konidela Productions.

Taking to his Twitter space, Chiranjeevi shared the poster and wrote, “Here it is. #Acharya”. In the poster, what we see is a rear view of Chiranjeevi with a red scarf and yellow kurta. In the backdrop, what we see is a lot of people approaching him. It is expected that the shootings of films will be resumed soon. According to the latest reports, the makers of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya have decided to cut down on budget as the pandemic and lockdown came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry.

It is to be noted that about 40 per cent of the film’s shooting has been finished. Earlier, South star Trisha was roped in to play the leading lady. However, she opted out of the film citing to creative difference. After Acharya, Chiranjeevi has the Tollywood remake of megahit Malayalam film Lucifer in his pipeline. It is expected that the film will have Suhasini Mani Ratnam in a key role, while Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati are expected to play extended cameos. However, the official cast and crew list is yet to be made by the makers.

