Chiranjeevi on Taapsee Pannu's political-thriller Mishan Impossible: 'Trust me, it will amuse you'

Taapsee Pannu will play the role of a media professional in the political thriller, Mishan Impossible. As the project is all ready to come to theatres tomorrow, April 1, the makers organized a pre-release event for the flick in Hyderabad.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also attended the gathering as a special guest. Speaking about the film, he said, “We will come to some events out of obligations and for some functions due to love. I came to this event because of my brotherly love for producer Niranjan Reddy. In a very short time, he became very close to me, like a brother. On one hand, he is very busy with his responsibilities as a Supreme Court lawyer and on the other hand, it is surprising that he is producing so many films. He is doing Acharya with me and silently made Mishan Impossible. I saw the movie and it is a fabulous movie. Taapsee usually does powerful characters. She looked awesome in Pink. I was surprised to watch the movie. It contains fine art. I guarantee that it will amuse you".

The venture has been jointly produced by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy under Matinee Entertainment. Directed by Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya fame Swaroop RSJ, the project also casts Roshan, Bhanu Prakash, and Jaitirtha in lead roles.

Deepak Yeragara is responsible for the cinematography of the movie and Mark K Robin has rendered the background score.

In this edge-of-the-seat thriller, Taapsee Pannu will be seen as a journalist on a quest to solve a political scandal.

Also Read: From Hridayam to Bangalore Days, 5 must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT