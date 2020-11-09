Megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID 19 before joining the sets of Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and announced that he has tested positive for COVID 19 and he is asymptomatic.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space today and shared that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Apparently, the actor got himself tested as a protocol before resuming Acharya shooting. The actor said that he was asymptomatic and has quarantined himself. He also advised those who met him in the last 5 days to undergo covid tests. Chiranjeevi promised that he will soon come up with an update about his recovery.

He wrote in his statement, “Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 days also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.” As soon as this came up, fans took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery.

See his Tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film had its motion poster released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. He also has in his kitty, the Tollywood remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. While no official report about the film’s other cast and crew members are announced yet, it is expected that the makers will update soon. Reports suggest that the film will have Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati in extended cameo roles.

