Megastar Chiranjeevi thanks AP Chief Minister for his cinema restart package; Says it’s the need of the hour

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday announced a Rs 200 crore relief and restart package for the restart of hotels, function halls, and restaurants which received a massive blow due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown to contain the situation. The package was approved by the state cabinet of Andra Pradesh which was led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Under this package, loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50, 00,000 would be provided to each unit and a moratorium of six months would be imposed for the commencement of repayment. An interest subsidy of 4.5% would be of given during the first year”, state minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah told during an interaction with the press after the cabinet meeting. Thanking the government’s this move, Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and called the move a compassionate one.

See Chiranjeevi's Tweet here:

My sincere gratitude to @YSJagan garu for the very compassionate #CinemasRestartPackage for Exhibitors.The various relief measures are the need of the hour for the sustenance of Theatres & #TeluguFilmIndustry as a whole & will greatly benefit livelihoods of thousands of families. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 18, 2020

He wrote, “My sincere gratitude to @YSJagan garu for the very compassionate #CinemasRestartPackage for Exhibitors. The various relief measures are the need of the hour for the sustenance of Theatres & #TeluguFilmIndustry as a whole & will greatly benefit livelihoods of thousands of families.” Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, SS Rajamouli and other biggies from the Tollywood industry have been holding talks with the Chief Ministers of the Telugu starts Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Credits :Twitter

